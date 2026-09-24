Brad Pitt says dog co-star in Heart of the beast would 'do things not in the script', calls experience 'really moving'

Brad Pitt is all praises for his new co-star. The unique thing about this co-star is that he is canine rather than human. The actor is set to appear in Heart of the Beast, a survival drama directed by David Ayer that follows a man and his dog as they try to make their way out of the Alaskan wilderness.

Brad Pitt hails his dog co-star

Brad Pitt and Uber in David Ayer's Heart of the Beast.

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In a recent press conference promoting the film, Brad said that co-starring with a dog was "a really moving experience".

Heart of the Beast is screening out of competition at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival. On Wednesday, Brad addressed a press conference ahead of the screening, where he opened up about his experience of working on the film, particularly acting with Uber, the dog.

“I did have a really moving experience with Uber, who plays Odin, who our dog whisperer found in New Zealand, and we bonded quickly. There were times he would do things that were just amazing, that were not in the script that you see in the film, and his expressions, they really moved me with him in the close-up,” the 62-year-old Oscar winner told the reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} San Sebastian, the highest-profile film festival in the Spanish-speaking world, wraps up on Saturday. A total of 17 films are vying for the top awards in the official section, with a jury presided over by US director Ira Sachs. All about Uber, the dog {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} San Sebastian, the highest-profile film festival in the Spanish-speaking world, wraps up on Saturday. A total of 17 films are vying for the top awards in the official section, with a jury presided over by US director Ira Sachs. All about Uber, the dog {{/usCountry}}

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Uber, a German shepherd, plays the combat dog Odin in Heart of the Beast. Three of his puppies play Odin in flashback scenes, showing the dog at various ages. However, Uber appears in the majority of the film, alongside Brad Pitt. Directed by David Ayer, the film explores the deep bond between a military officer and his combat dog, Odin, who survive an air crash and become trapped in the wilderness of Alaska.

About Heart of the Beast

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Heart of the Beast releases in theatres this Friday, September 25. Early movie reviews arrived two days before the film hits the screens, and they have been overwhelmingly positive, with praise for the two stars. Currently, the film holds an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 61 reviews.

HT's four-star review of the film says: “Aided by masterful cinematography and compelling score, a sublime Brad Pitt and Uber shoulder this flawless survival thriller that will convert any non-dog lover for sure.”

(With AFP inputs)