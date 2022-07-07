Brad Pitt says he suffers from 'face blindness' which 'no one believes': 'That's why I stay at home'

Actor Brad Pitt is currently awaiting the release of his film Bullet Train. In a new interview, the actor revealed that he face issues remembering peoples' faces. He said that he thinks he has prosopagnosia, a rare 'face blindness' disorder, but 'no one believes him'. Also Read: Brad Pitt eyeing retirement, says he is in final 'semester or trimester' of his acting career

As per Page Six, Brad, who has not been formally diagnosed, worries about appearing "remote ... aloof, inaccessible [and] self-absorbed" while struggling to recognize faces, according to the article. The 58-year-old Oscar winner said in his August 2022 GQ cover story that he wanted to "meet another person" who also has the condition. He first spoke about his suspicion of suffering from prosopagnosia in 2013.

"So many people hate me because they think I'm disrespecting them. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I'll say, 'Thank you for helping me,'" he told Esquire. Although he tried 'copping' to his struggles at one point, he said he only 'piss[ed] more people off.' Brad explained, "You get this thing, like, 'You're being egotistical. You're being conceited. I can't grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested. That's why I stay at home."

Brad's film Bullet Train will release on August 5. The first official Bullet Train trailer was released on March 2, and introduced the main characters and the setting. The film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

He has also produced the upcoming Netflix film Blonde, which is a fictionalized take on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe. The film stars Ana de Armas. Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson and is slated to release on September 23 on Netflix.

(With inputs from ANI)

