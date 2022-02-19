Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling stake in French winery

Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French winery they had bought together. The couple filed for divorce in 2016.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Brad said Angelina broke their agreement not to sell their interests in Chateau Miraval without the other's consent by selling her stake to a unit of Stoli Group, a spirits maker controlled by oligarch Yuri Shefler.

The couple in 2008 had bought a controlling interest in Miraval, which is in the village of Correns in southeastern France, between Marseille and Nice. They were married there in 2014.

Brad, 58, said he had "poured money and sweat equity" into making Miraval among the world's most highly regarded makers of rose wine, with annual revenue exceeding $50 million, the complaint said. He accused Angelina of seeking "unearned windfall profits" from his work, while inflicting "gratuitous harm."

According to the lawsuit, Angelina told Brad in January 2021 she had reached a "painful decision, with a heavy heart" to sell her Miraval stake, and could no longer own an alcohol-based business because of her personal objections.

Buyout talks between Brad and Angelina broke down five months later, the complaint said.

Tenute del Mondo, a unit of privately owned Stoli, announced its purchase of Angelina's stake in October.

The lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for breach of contract and other legal claims. Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, and their divorce became final in 2019. They have six children.

Brad won Academy Awards in 2014 for helping produce best-picture winner 12 Years a Slave and in 2020 for best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Angelina won an Academy Award in 2000 for best supporting actress in Girl, Interrupted.