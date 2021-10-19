Brad Pitt's birth coordinates disappear from Angelina Jolie's shoulder tattoo, did Eternals star remove it?

Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her new Marvel movie Eternals with her children - Maddox Jolie-Pitt (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (15) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The actor opted for a strapless brown gown for the event.

The outfit gave a good look at her tattoos. While each tattoo has a sentimental meaning associated with it, an eagle-eyed fan noticed a particular tattoo that featured a nod to her former husband Brad Pitt was missing.

Angelina had previously inked the birth coordinates of Brad and their children on her shoulder. The tattoo was evident during the Eternals premiere. However, a fan noticed that the coordinates of Brad's birthplace were no longer a part of it.

“Brad’s birth coordinates are gone,” the user said, sharing a before and after picture of the tattoo. While the coordinates are not visible, it is still unclear if she's gotten the tattoo removed or if it was covered up with make-up for the occasion.

In 2011, fans noticed the coordinates and soon rumours spread that Angelina might be adopting another baby with Brad. However, as reported by People, Angelina had dismissed the rumours by confirming that the seventh coordinate in the tattoo was dedicated to Brad.

Speaking with Extra TV, she said, “Well if they know that it’s latitude and longitude they would have figured out quickly that it was Brad’s birthplace.” She added, “It’s Shawnee, Oklahoma.” Brad was born in Oklahoma on December 18, 1963.

Angelina and Brad first met in 2004, on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith. The duo dated for 10 years before getting married in 2014. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016. The former couple is still involved in a custody battle.

Speaking with The Guardian last month, Angelina was asked if she feared for her children during the marriage. “Yes, for my family. My whole family,” she said, adding that the custody battle doesn't allow her to speak about the matter. She added that filing for divorce wasn't an easy decision to take. “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," she said.