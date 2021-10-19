Angelina Jolie attends Eternals premiere with her five children, makes it a family night out. See pics

Actor Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of Marvel's Eternals in Los Angeles with her five children. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, (15) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt (16) reached the event with their mother.

For the premiere, Angelina wore a strapless brown gown with matching shoes, gold chin cuff, and kept her hair loose. She wore minimal makeup and added another golden touch to her wrist with bracelets.

While Maddox opted for a black suit, Zahara wore a shimmery silver dress, and Knox dressed in a black and green suit. Shiloh wore a beige dress and Vivienne sported a cream coloured dress. Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles. (AFP) Angelina Jolie with her five children. (AFP) Angelina Jolie attended Eternals' premiere in Los Angeles. (AFP)

In Eternals, Angelina essays the role of Thena who is a superbeing with immense strength, durability, speed, reflexes and agility. In 2019, speaking to PEOPLE about her role, Angelina had talked about her children's reactions. "What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun. I'm going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve," she had said.

Eternals also features Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek. Eternals is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao and will be the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film, which introduces 10 superheroes to the audiences, will release in India this Diwali on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

with PTI inputs