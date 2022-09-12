Brie Larson says her future as Captain Marvel in MCU is uncertain: ‘Does anyone want me to do it again?’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 12, 2022 03:17 PM IST

Brie Larson is uncertain how long she will play Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in a still from Captain Marvel.
HT Entertainment Desk

Brie Larson is all set to return as Carol Dancers aka Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming film The Marvels. However, beyond that, the actor doesn’t know if her character has a future in the franchise. In a recent interaction, the actor implied that people may not ‘want’ her to do the role much longer. Brie has faced some opposition from a section of Marvel fans about her portrayal of the iconic character ever since she first played it in Captain Marvel (2019). Also read: How Ms Marvel's post-credits scene sets up the future of MCU with a starry cameo

Brie made her MCU debut as Captain Marvel in the eponymous film but many fans complained that her portrayal of Carol Danvers was not faithful to the comics. There were complaints that she is overpowerful and too blunt. Many defended her too, claiming the criticism was sexist as nobody says the same things about similarly-powered male superheroes.

In an interview with Variety at the D23 Expo, she was asked how long she would be playing the role after the film and she replied, “I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that.”

Captain Marvel was review bombed on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes upon its release, prompting the latter to change the way it generated user ratings and include a ‘verified’ feature. Brie was targeted on social media as well. The actor reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame and was last seen as Carol in a post-credits scene in the Disney+ show Ms Marvel. She will reprise her role in The Marvels, which releases next year.

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, brings together Brie’s Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel, as well as Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. The film is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

