Bruce Willis’ daughter reveals how dementia has changed actor’s personality after being ‘macho dude’ for years

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, has shared a heartfelt update about the Die Hard star, revealing how his personality has changed since being diagnosed with dementia. Opening up about his health journey, Rumer said the actor has become noticeably more tender and emotionally softer following the diagnosis.

Rumer Willis shares an update

In 2022, it was announced that Bruce Willis was retiring from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia.

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Rumer gave an update about her father during a conversation on The Inside Edit.

“I’m so grateful I get to go see him… Even though it’s different now, I’m so grateful. There’s a sweetness. He’s always been this kind of macho dude and there’s like a — fragile is not the right word but — just a tenderness that maybe being Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way,” Rumer said.

Rumer, 37, also admitted that until her father’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), she “had no idea” how “prevalent” the progressive neurological disease is.

“It’s wild to me. So many people come up to me now and they say, ‘My uncle had FTD. My dad had this’,” she said during the discussion.

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{{^usCountry}} Back in November last year, Rumer shared an update on her father's health, revealing that he was different but still had a "spark" in him. "The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great. But he's doing okay in terms of somebody who's dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?” she admitted in an Instagram Q&A session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in November last year, Rumer shared an update on her father's health, revealing that he was different but still had a "spark" in him. "The truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great. But he's doing okay in terms of somebody who's dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?” she admitted in an Instagram Q&A session. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rumer is the eldest child of Bruce, 71, and ex-wife Demi Moore. The Die Hard actor also shares daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32, with Demi, 63. He shares daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12 with his current wife Emma Heming Willis. Despite their divorce in 2000, Bruce and Demi remain on good terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rumer is the eldest child of Bruce, 71, and ex-wife Demi Moore. The Die Hard actor also shares daughters Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32, with Demi, 63. He shares daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12 with his current wife Emma Heming Willis. Despite their divorce in 2000, Bruce and Demi remain on good terms. {{/usCountry}}

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About Bruce Willis’ dementia battle

Bruce Willis has been largely out of the public eye since his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. In 2022, Bruce’s family announced that he had received an aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

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The family announced a year later in February 2023 the diagnosis had evolved to frontotemporal dementia, writing on social media: “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Last year, in an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, Emma Heming Willis said that “Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It’s just his brain that is failing him… The language is going, and, you know, we’ve learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a… different way.”

In the past, actor Demi Moore, who was married to Bruce for 13 years from 1987 to 2000, and the pair’s three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, have come forward to praise Emma Heming Willis for supporting him amid his health battle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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