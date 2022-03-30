Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bruce Willis to retire from acting because of illness: family

Actor Bruce Willis' family has announced that he will be retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis.
Bruce Willis will no longer be acting.(AFP)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 10:39 PM IST
AFP |

Action hero Bruce Willis, star of the Die Hard franchise, is to retire from acting due to illness, his family announced Wednesday.

"Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," a post on Instagram signed by his family said.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The post is signed by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as ex-wife, actor Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia often occurs after a stroke or a head injury, and "robs you of the ability to communicate."

"It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

 

