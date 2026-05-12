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Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden share secrets to healthy marriage, ‘Even if you’re mad at each other…’

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have transformed their lifestyles to strengthen their marriage, prioritizing daily efforts over old habits.

May 12, 2026 07:59 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Cameron Diaz has opened up about how she and husband Benji Madden have changed their lives and habits to keep their marriage strong. The couple said they are willing to put effort into their relationship every day, even when it means giving up old routines or doing things that feel “weird” compared with most Hollywood marriages.

Cameron Diaz arrives at the WWD Style Awards on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Diaz has said that being softer with her body helped her treat her marriage better in a candid interview with the People.

She explained, “If I’m punishing my body, I’m punishing myself, and then I’m punishing everyone around me, and that includes Benji.” She admitted that in the past she pushed herself too hard with workouts and extreme diets, which made her more stressed, impatient, and quick to fight with Benji.

Madden has also made big changes, walking away from his old rock‑star lifestyle.

Read More | Cameron Diaz reclaims her place in the spotlight after a 10-year break, and fans can't stop complimenting her; read

Meanwhile, Benji said that whatever makes her happy” is his main rule in the same interview.

A friend of the couple said, “Cameron is the one who wanted this life, and Benji is the one who changed everything to support her, and that’s what makes them different.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden share secrets to healthy marriage, ‘Even if you’re mad at each other…’
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