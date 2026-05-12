Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden share secrets to healthy marriage, ‘Even if you’re mad at each other…’

Cameron Diaz has opened up about how she and husband Benji Madden have changed their lives and habits to keep their marriage strong. The couple said they are willing to put effort into their relationship every day, even when it means giving up old routines or doing things that feel “weird” compared with most Hollywood marriages.

Cameron Diaz arrives at the WWD Style Awards on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

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Diaz has said that being softer with her body helped her treat her marriage better in a candid interview with the People.

She explained, “If I’m punishing my body, I’m punishing myself, and then I’m punishing everyone around me, and that includes Benji.” She admitted that in the past she pushed herself too hard with workouts and extreme diets, which made her more stressed, impatient, and quick to fight with Benji.

Madden has also made big changes, walking away from his old rock‑star lifestyle.

Read More | Cameron Diaz reclaims her place in the spotlight after a 10-year break, and fans can't stop complimenting her; read

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{{^usCountry}} A close friend said, “He’s not who he used to be, and he’s grateful.” He also noted that Benji cut back on late nights, heavy drinking, and partying so he could come home earlier and be present for Diaz and their family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A close friend said, “He’s not who he used to be, and he’s grateful.” He also noted that Benji cut back on late nights, heavy drinking, and partying so he could come home earlier and be present for Diaz and their family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another loved one added, “They’re not living on chaos anymore. They’re parents who plan their days around each other instead of parties.” How these sacrifices saved their marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another loved one added, “They’re not living on chaos anymore. They’re parents who plan their days around each other instead of parties.” How these sacrifices saved their marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diaz and Madden both had messy divorces before they met. They admitted to have decided to not repeat the same mistakes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diaz and Madden both had messy divorces before they met. They admitted to have decided to not repeat the same mistakes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diaz told the Peoples, “You can’t be in a marriage and have a family if both people are not 100 percent every day.” She also told, “Nobody can be 99 and the other one be 100. Even if you’re mad at each other, sick of each other, you still have 100 percent commitment to the marriage and to the partnership and the family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diaz told the Peoples, “You can’t be in a marriage and have a family if both people are not 100 percent every day.” She also told, “Nobody can be 99 and the other one be 100. Even if you’re mad at each other, sick of each other, you still have 100 percent commitment to the marriage and to the partnership and the family.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Benji said that whatever makes her happy” is his main rule in the same interview.

A friend of the couple said, “Cameron is the one who wanted this life, and Benji is the one who changed everything to support her, and that’s what makes them different.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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