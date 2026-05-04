Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome third child: 5 things to know about family and newborn baby's unique name

Cameron Diaz, 53, has become a mother for the third time, as she and her rock star spouse Benji Madden, who is 47 years old, welcomed a son named Nautus on Monday, May 4. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrated the birth of their son, Nautus, on May 4.

Sharing a joyful news on Instagram, Madden wrote: "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!

"We love life with our family – our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes," he added, while signing off the post from “the Madden Family”. Following his post, his wife Diaz posted a series of heart and sparkle emojis in the comment section.

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