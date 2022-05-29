Cannes full list of winners: Sweden's Triangle of Sadness wins Palme d'Or, India's All that Breathes is best documentary

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival came to a glittering close on Saturday with the nine-member jury giving out the big awards at the prestigious festival. Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s class warfare comedy took the top honours by winning the festival's top prize--the Palme d’Or. Korean cinema again showed its dominance by taking home multiple awards for different films. Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, India's only entry, wins L'Oeil d'Or for best documentary film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon and presented Saturday in a closing ceremony inside Cannes' Grand Lumière Theater. The jury included an Indian face in actor Deepika Padukone. A separate section of two awards for documentary films was adjudged e earlier on Saturday. Those awards were adjudged by a separate jury.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT 2022 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Palme d'Or- Triangle of Sadness

Grand Prix- Close and Stars at Noon (shared)

Jury Prize- The Eight Mountains and EO (shared)

Best Director- Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave)

Best Actor- Song Kang Ho (Broker)

Best Actress- Zar Amir Ebrahimi (Holy Spider)

Best Screenplay- Tarik Saleh (Boy from Heaven)

Camera d’Or- War Pony

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jury Special Award- Tori and Lokita

L'Oeil d'Or- All That Breathes

Jury Special Award (documentary)- Mariupolis 2

Palme d’Or, given to the best film at the competition, is considered one of the most prestigious film awards in the sworld. Ruben Ostlund's previous film--The Square (2017)--had also won the award. Triangle of Sadness, featuring Woody Harrelson as a Marxist yacht captain and a climactic scene with rampant vomiting, pushes the satire even further.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Closing ceremony - Cannes, France, May 28, 2022. Director Ruben Ostlund, Palme d'Or award winner for the film film "Triangle of Sadness", reacts. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second prize, the Grand Prix, was shared between the Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s tender boyhood drama Close, about two 13-year-old boys whose bond is tragically separated after their intimacy is mocked by schoolmates; and French filmmaking legend Claire Denis' Stars at Noon, a Denis Johnson adaptation starring Margaret Qualley as a journalist in Nicaragua.

The jury prize--considered the de facto third prize at Cannes--was shared by the friendship tale The Eight Mountains, by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen, and Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, about a donkey’s journey across a pitiless modern Europe. “I would like to thank my donkeys,” said Skolimowski, who proceeded to thank all six donkeys used in the film by name.

The directing prize went to South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, best known for Oldboy and The Handmaiden, for his twisty noir Decision to Leave, a romance fused with a police procedural.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Korean star Song Kang Ho was named best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film Broker, about a Korean family seeking a home for an abandoned baby. “I’d like to thank all those who appreciate Korean cinema,” said the actor. He is best known for starring in Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or-winning film Parasite.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall after Closing ceremony - Cannes, France, May 28, 2022. Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Holy Spider" (Les Nuits de Mashhad), poses. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Best actress went to exiled Iranian actor Zar Amir Ebrahimi for her performance as a journalist in Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider, a true-crime thriller about a serial killer targeting sex workers in the Iranian religious city of Mashhad. Violent and graphic, Holy Spider wasn’t permitted to shoot in Iran and instead was made in Jordan. Accepting the award, Ebrahimi said the film depicts “everything that’s impossible to show in Iran.”

Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker Tarik Saleh took best screenplay at Cannes for Boy From Heaven, a thriller set in Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque.

The award for best first film--the Camera d’Or--went to Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for War Pony, a drama about the Pine Ridge Reservation made in collaboration with Oglala Lakota and Sicangu Lakota citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jury also awarded a special award for the 75th Cannes to Belgian directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, two-time Palme-winners and long a regular presence at the festival, for their immigrant drama Tori and Lokita.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "All That Breathes" presented as part of Special Screenings - Cannes, France, May 23, 2022. Director Shaunak Sen poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (REUTERS)

The only Indian film in the competition section was Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes, which won the festival's top prize for documentaries--L'OEil d'Or. The jury’s Special Award for documentaries was given to Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius' final film Mariupolis 2, an intimate look at the Russia-Ukraine war. Mantas was allegedly killed by the Russian army while shooting the documentary in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, the biggest Hollywood films at Cannes--Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Three Thousand Years of Longing--played outside Cannes’ competition lineup of 21 films. But their presence helped restore some of Cannes' glamour after the pandemic scaled down the festival for the last two years.

Indian presence at the festival was also noted this year with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur leading a delegation at the red carpet. The group included actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and musicians AR Rahman, Ricky Kej, and Mame Khan. Other Indians at the festivals included Kamal Haasan, Urvashi Rautela, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, and Pa.Ranjith.

(With AP inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON