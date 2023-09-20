Captain America star Chris Evans hints at retirement from acting: ‘I have a lot of other interests’

Hollywood star Chris Evans, who is best known for Captain America, hinted at retirement from acting. In a new interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he has not filmed for a day in 2023 so far and does not intend to do anytime soon. When asked whether he would return for another Marvel movie, Chris said that he would love to do it although he plans to 'just maybe act a little bit less' in the future. (Also read: Chris Evans weighs in on Quentin Tarantino's comment ‘Marvel actors are not stars’)

Chris talks about acting

Chris Evans at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. (AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with GQ, when Chris was asked whether he would ever go back to Marvel, he said, “Yeah, maybe. I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon. And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris on not filming for a year

In the same interview, Chris also opened up about his relationship with Alba Bapista and shared how he has not been to a film set in this year. “I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely. My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating. I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’ And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris Evans got married to Alba Bapista earlier this month, in a private ceremony. Some of the guests included his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. He was last seen in the Netflix film Pain Hustlers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON