Catherine Zeta-Jones says Michael Douglas has warned their kids Dylan and Carys about acting

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who spoke to Drew Barrymore on her show, said Michael Douglas believed it was difficult for newcomers with star parents to make a mark in show business.
MAY 06, 2021
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas have two children Dylan and Carys together.(Reuters)

Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed that her actor-husband Michael Douglas has advised their two children against pursuing a career in acting.

The star couple, who have been married since 2000, are parents to 20-year-old son Dylan and 18-year-old daughter Carys.

Talking to actor Drew Barrymore on her show, Zeta-Jones said Douglas, 76, believes that it is difficult for newcomers, who have star parents, to make a mark in the business, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"Michael has said what it is like to be ‘the daughter of’ in the same industry, which I guess is similar if you are in business," Zeta-Jones, 51, said.

"If you are successful in business, it’s not an easy way in. In fact, one has to prove oneself more," she added.

However, both Dylan and Carys are still passionate about acting and want to nonetheless pursue it, the actor said. Zeta currently features in the second season of Fox's serial killer drama Prodigal Son.

Also read: True Love: John David Washington to collaborate with Godzilla director Gareth Edwards

