IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / True Love: John David Washington to collaborate with Godzilla director Gareth Edwards
John David Washington in a still from Tenet.
John David Washington in a still from Tenet.
hollywood

True Love: John David Washington to collaborate with Godzilla director Gareth Edwards

True Love is said to be a sci-fi movie, set in the near future. Additional plot details, however, are currently under wraps.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:54 PM IST

American actor John David Washington, who recently played the protagonist in action-thriller drama Tenet, is set to headline Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi movie True Love.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie titled True Love is a sci-fi story, set in the near future. Additional plot details, however, are currently under wraps.

The project was first disclosed in February 2020 detailing that New Regency will produce and bankroll the film. Edwards will also produce it with his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story producer Kiri Hart.

True Love will mark Edwards' fourth feature film after his critically acclaimed directorial debut Monsters in 2010, super hits Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which made him reach the billionaire box office club.

On the other hand, Washington has been quite busy since he gave super hit movies like Tenet, Malcom and Marie, and Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman.

Variety reported, Washington recently completed work on the New Regency's upcoming film from director David O Russell, with a cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock and more.

Also read: Blake Lively to star in adaptation of Lady Killer comic book for Netflix

New Regency has also announced its slate of films that includes Affleck and Ana de Armas starrer- Deep Water, Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe starrer The Northman.

The company is also developing a new Mr. and Mrs Smit series with stars Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Amazon; the British drama series The Beast Must Die and The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland for Apple TV plus, as per reports from Variety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
john david washington nolan's tenet

Related Stories

Hrithik Roshan loved watching Dimple Kapadia in Tenet.
Hrithik Roshan loved watching Dimple Kapadia in Tenet.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan praises Dimple Kapadia in Tenet: ‘One of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film’

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON DEC 23, 2020 04:13 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Tenet. The actor said that she has delivered one of the best performances by an Indian actor in a Hollywood movie.
READ FULL STORY
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Elizabeth Debicki, left, and John David Washington in a scene from Tenet.(AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Elizabeth Debicki, left, and John David Washington in a scene from Tenet.(AP)
hollywood

Tenet explained: Discussing inverted entropy, temporal pincers and more mind-bending Christopher Nolan concepts

Hindustan Times | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON DEC 06, 2020 12:03 PM IST
Confused by Christopher Nolan’s Tenet? Here’s an introduction to some of the film’s most inscrutable concepts, such as ‘temporal pincers’, ‘inverted entropy’, and ‘endless loops’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP