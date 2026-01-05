Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 11-17: Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 11-17 includes LL Cool J and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Jan. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 83. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 80. Actor Catlin Adams is 76. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 75. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 74. Actor David Morse is 73. Actor Stephen Spinella is 70. Actor Joan Cusack is 64. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 64. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson is 62. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 61. Actor Lennie James is 61. Musician Todd Snider is 60. Actor Artie Lange is 59. Actor Jane Krakowski is 58. Actor Andrea Navedo is 57. Rapper MC Lyte is 56. Actor Constance Zimmer is 56. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 52. Singer NeeNa Lee is 51. Actor Emily Deschanel is 50. Actor Trevor Donovan is 48. Rapper Cardi B is 34.

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 87. Actor Anthony Andrews is 78. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 74. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 72. Director John Lasseter is 69. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 68. Actor Oliver Platt is 66. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 61. Actor Olivier Martinez is 60. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 59. Model Vendela is 59. Actor Rachael Harris is 58. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is 56. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 56. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 54. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 53. Singer Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 48. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 46. Singer Amerie is 46. Actor Issa Rae is 41. Singer Zayn is 33. Singer Ella Henderson is 29.

Jan. 13: Actor Charlie Brill is 88. Actor Billy Gray is 88. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 72. Actor Kevin Anderson is 66. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 65. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 65. Country singer Trace Adkins is 64. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 62. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 60. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 59. Actor Traci Bingham is 58. Actor Keith Coogan is 56. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes is 56. Actor Nicole Eggert is 54. Actor Ross McCall is 50. Actor Michael Pena is 50. Actor Orlando Bloom is 49. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 45. Actor Beau Mirchoff is 37. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 36.

Jan. 14: Musician Clarence Carter is 90. Actor Faye Dunaway is 85. Actor Holland Taylor is 83. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 78. Singer Geoff Tate is 67. Director Steven Soderbergh is 63. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 62. Actor-producer Dan Schneider is 62. Rapper Slick Rick is 61. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 59. Actor Emily Watson is 59. Guitarist Zakk Wylde is 59. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 58. Actor Jason Bateman is 57. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 57. Actor Kevin Durand is 52. Actor Jordan Ladd is 51. Actor Ward Horton is 50. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 46. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 44. Actor Zach Gilford is 44. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 44. Actor Jake Choi is 41. Singer-actor Grant Gustin is 36. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 33.

Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien is 88. Actor Andrea Martin is 79. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 69. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 61. Actor James Nesbitt is 61. Actor Chad Lowe is 58. Actor-director Regina King is 55. Actor Dorian Missick is 50. Actor Eddie Cahill is 48. Rapper Pitbull is 45. Actor Victor Rasuk is 41. Actor Jessy Schram is 40. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 38. Singer-actor Dove Cameron is 30.

Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 92. Musician Barbara Lynn is 84. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 83. Country singer Jim Stafford is 82. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 79. Director John Carpenter is 78. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 76. Singer Maxine Jones is 67. Singer Sade is 67. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 67. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 64. Actor David Chokachi is 58. Comedian Jonathan Mangum is 55. Actor Richard T. Jones is 54. Actor Josie Davis is 53. Supermodel Kate Moss is 52. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 46. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 46. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 45. Actor Renee Felice Smith is 41.

Jan. 17: Talk show host Maury Povich is 87. Singer Chris Montez is 84. Actor Joanna David is 79. Actor Jane Elliott is 79. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 78. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 73. Singer Steve Earle is 71. Singer Paul Young is 70. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 69. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 67. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland is 65. Actor Jim Carrey is 64. Actor Denis O’Hare is 64. Actor Joshua Malina is 60. Singer Shabba Ranks is 60. Actor Naveen Andrews is 57. DJ-producer Tiesto is 57. Musician Kid Rock is 55. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 51. Actor-writer Leigh Whannell is 49. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 46. Singer Ray J is 45. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 44. Actor Ryan Gage is 43. DJ Calvin Harris is 42. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 40. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 38. Actor Kelly Marie Tran is 37. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 29.

