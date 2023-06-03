Not a love story: Splitsville hits Hollywood world hard

Relationships go through thick and thin. Some stand the test of time, while a few perish. We look at some celebrity couples whose love story didn’t meet with a happy ending.

Recently, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s wife filed for divorce from the actor after nearly 19 years of marriage

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s wife filed for divorce from the actor after nearly 19 years of marriage. The couple have three children. Reportedly, it was Costner’s hectic work life which drove a wedge between them. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Costner’s representative said in a statement while announcing the split, and added, “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

They were days away from celebrating 12th wedding anniversary, but instead, they announced their decision to split. On March 23, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, i a joint statement said, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together”.

Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

After their engagement, the world was waiting for the news of their wedding. However, Cher and Alexander’s separation left their fans shocked. According to Us, the Believe singer and the music executive split after six months of dating despite engagement rumours. “AE and Cher were never engaged and that ring he got her was just a gift,” a source told Us, adding, “However, they had gotten very close and his son would even go over to Cher’s house in Malibu to play. Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago. There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms”.

Diddy and Yung Miami

In April, The City Girls member Yung Miami told The Cut that she and Diddy had their “own situation” for a period of time, but are no longer romantically involved. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We were f–king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it,” said the rapper.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The couple broke up after six years of dating, and a source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor told PEOPLE that the split was largely caused by “differences in their personalities”. The source said, “They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together. And ultimately Taylor and Alwyn “weren’t the right fit for one another”.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby

Actor Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby have ended their relationship after five years of dating. The Game of Thrones star announced her breakup with the fashion creative with an Instagram story. The split marked “the end of an era,” she said. “Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers ... and it will continue to do so,” Williams wrote, adding, “This decision is something we are so grateful for as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.”

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell and the model split in April after three years of dating. “Gigi and Glen had broken up several times,” an insider told People and added, “They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming, and when she came to Australia, they both decided to break up for good. It wasn’t about infidelity. She’s on different coasts modelling; he’s on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms.”

Halsey and Alev Aydin

The buzz is that singer Halsey is no longer in a relationship with Alev Aydin. The duo called it quits after two years of dating. Now, the singer is seeking full custody of their one-year-old son, Ender Ridley. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the 28-year-old filed for full physical custody on April 5. However, Halsey requested joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights.

