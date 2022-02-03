Channing Tatum stopped watching Marvel movies after his solo Gambit film was cancelled: 'I was traumatized'

Channing Tatum was all set to play a superhero a few years ago. The actor had signed on for a solo movie centred on the Marvel character Gambit after the project was set up in 2016. But eventually, after Disney acquired the rights to the character, they decided to shelve the project, leaving the actor 'traumatised'.

In a recent interaction, the GI Joe actor opened up about the disappointment of not being able to play the superhero. He even revealed he stayed away from all Marvel movies after his Gambit film was shelved since he couldn't bear to watch them.

Speaking to Variety, Channing said, "Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized. I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”

The actor recalled that he was all set to begin shooting when the plug was pulled on the project. "We were right on the one-yard line,” he says. “We had cast the film. We’d opened up a production office. We were on our way to shoot in New Orleans. Disney had just gotten the X-Men (Gambit is a part of the X-Men universe) from Fox. I think they needed to redesign the X-Men from the ground up,” he said. However, the actor still holds hopes of playing the character some day even if it just an optimistic wish.

Channing Tatum is best known for starring in the comedy drama Magic Mike and its sequel, as well as the reboot of the 21 Jump Street series. He has also appeared in films like White House Down and Logan Lucky. The actor will next be seen in the comedy Dog, which he is also co-directing with Reid Carolin.

