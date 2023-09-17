Charges of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse: What four women have alleged against Russell Brand

Russell Brand was worried about the release of sexual assault allegations against him which have been published by the Sunday Times on Saturday. The British comedian had shared an Instagram video for fans, claiming that he had received two letters which talked about the reports going to be published. In the Instagram video, he had pleaded innocence while labelling the forthcoming allegations as an "attack" on him.

Russell Brand (File Photo)

True to Russell's worst fears, according to the report published by the Sunday Times, he has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse by four women. One of the women was only 16 years old at the time of the incident. All incidents allegedly happened between 2006 and 2013.

One of the women has alleged that Russell raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home in 2012 when she was in her thirties. The women had managed to leave his home after the alleged rape. She recalled that he later texted her, apologising for his actions. Screenshot of the alleged texts have been published in the Sunday Times.

Another woman who was only 16 years old at the time of her emotional abuse and sexual assault, claims that her ordeal lasted three months. During that period, at one time she was dropped off at Russell's home and she was warned by a taxi driver to not go there.

“I remember wearing a red wiggle dress and big platform shoes and had my hair blown out and was wearing makeup. But I didn’t look like a woman by any means. I was a child that had got dressed up for dinner,” recalled the woman of her alleged first date with Russell.

The third woman accuser claimed that she was in a brief consensual relationship with Russell in early 2013. But one day, when she visited him, he tried to assault her while being naked.

“I saw something come over his eyes, I swear to God, like, black, his eyes had no more color, they were black, like the devil. Like a different person literally entered his body,” she shared.

The fourth woman accuser claims to be Russell's ex-girlfriend. She alleged that the British comedian sexually assaulted and physically and emotionally abused her.

Earlier, on Friday, before the report was published, Russell had released a video on Instagram and labelled the allegations to be "attacks" on him.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he had said.

“[It] makes me question, ‘Is there another agenda at play?’ Particularly when we’ve seen coordinated media attacks before,” Russel had said in the video, citing the instance when Joe Rogan was said to have used “horse dewormer” to treat COVID-19 when it was actually a medically-approved drug for humans.

