Kim Zolciak’s grand plan is to file for bankruptcy, says Kroy Biermann’s lawyer

Amid the ongoing divorce drama 2.0 between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the latter's lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom interacted with Us Weekly on Friday and opined that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is planning to file for bankruptcy. Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann(Twitter/@SoulwellPublish)

"My guess is that Kim’s grand plan is to file for bankruptcy,” said Bergstrom.

Bergstrom believes that the couple should avoid the foreclosure of their property on Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia. Recently, Kroy had requested court for the sale of the property.

Notably, Kim and Kroy have been facing intense financial troubles which is reportedly the main reason behind their estrangement.

In August, a debt collection company filed a lawsuit against Kim, seeking $156,080.64 as payment which includes interest accrued on her credit card.

Due to their financial issues, the couple underwent a divorce drama earlier but had patched up differences to give themselves another chance. As per the latest court documents, Kroy has stated their marriage to be “irretrievably broken.”

Kim and Kroy had met at a charity event in May 2010. After getting married, the couple have 4 kids together namely, 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger. In 2013, Kroy adopted Kim's two daughters namely Brielle and Ariana from her previous marriage.

