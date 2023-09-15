‘The Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee end their marriage after 27 years of being together

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee have decided to end their marriage. They have shared a joint statement announcing their decision of going separate ways after 27 years of being together. Hugh Jackman, right., and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," said Hugh and Deborra in a statement to People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," read the statement further.

Hugh and Deborra share two adopted children namely Oscar and Ava.

The former couple's love story

Hugh and Deborra started dating each other after meeting on the sets of Australian TV series Corelli in 1995. They soon got married within a year, on April 11, 1996.

Interestingly, Deborra is 13-years older to Hugh in age and this has been a talking point for fans throughout their marriage.

Recalling his first meeting with Deborra, Hugh had shared with People and said, "“Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.'”

This year in April, the couple celebrated their 27th marriage anniversary. Hugh had then shared a lovely post for Deborra through Instagram.

"I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me," Hugh had written in April, this year.

In recent times, the couple were seen cheering players at the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament. Hugh and Deborra also attended the Met Gala together in May, this year.

