‘Drowning,’ Chilling 911 dispatch call details from Matthew Perry's residence released

A chilling 911 call that was made from actor Matthew Perry’s home on the night of his death has been released. Perry, 54, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home, in a jacuzzi. No foul play is suspected in connection with the death. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said that officers responded to a call at Perry’s place regarding the death of a man who was in his 50s. Matthew Perry poses at the premiere of the television series The Kennedys After Camelot at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California U.S., March 15, 2017 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

In a dispatch audio now obtained by TMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” the audio says. Some words were bleeped out.

Perry was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm. His family has finally broken their silence, telling the news outlet PEOPLE that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they added.

During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction. He had later also opened up about his subsequent journey to sobriety. He revealed in October 2022 that he almost died at 49 due to his increasing drug addiction, and was in coma for two weeks, fighting for his life. This was followed by a stay in the hospital for five months, as well as a year using a colostomy bag after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

After Perry’s death, Warner Bros. TV, which produced Friends, said in a statement, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."