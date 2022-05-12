Chris Pratt recalls working with Irrfan Khan in Jurassic World: ‘Sheer charisma that he would bring to a role’

He may be considered one of the biggest film stars in the world currently but Chris Pratt is a fan of late Indian actor Irrfan Khan. In a recent interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star opened up about working with Irrfan in 2015, and how he was amazed by Irrfan’s acting ability. Also read: When Irrfan Khan turned down a Steven Spielberg film starring Scarlett Johansson as he didn't find it 'interesting'

Chris and Irrfan worked together in the 2015 film Jurassic World. The Colin Trevorrow film was a sequel to the original Jurassic Park trilogy and starred Chris as Owen Grady, a Navy veteran, and dinosaur handler. Irrfan played Simon Masrani, the CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World theme park.

Talking to the Times of India, Chris spoke about Irrfan and said, “He was just such an elegant man... like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much.”

Chris went on to talk about how he was amazed by Irrfan’s acting abilities and subtle mannerisms. “Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful,” he added.

Irrfan died after a long battle with cancer in April 2020. Chris Pratt was among the several Hollywood stars, who paid tribute to the acclaimed actor. "So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed,” he had tweeted back then.

Chris is currently awaiting the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, the third part of the series. The film, also directed by Colin, releases in theatres in June. Jurassic World: Dominion also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, and brings back the original Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Chris will also be seen in an extended cameo in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, where he will reprise his MCU role as Star Lord.

