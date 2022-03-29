Chris Rock's comedy tour ticket price, sales skyrocket post Will Smith's slap at Oscars 2022

Comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped by actor Will Smith on the 94th Academy Awards stage, is seeing a surge in the sale and price of tickets for his upcoming stand-up show. Taking to Twitter, online ticketing marketplace TickPick wrote, "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined." (Also Read | Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock with Instagram post for slapping him, Academy launches formal investigation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of the cheapest ticket on March 18 was $46 ( ₹3,500) which has now increased to $411 ( ₹31,274). TickPick PR Kyle Zorn also tweeted, "Chris Rock performs at Wilbur Theatre on Wednesday...$46: Cheapest ticket sold on March 18th. $411: Cheapest ticket currently available (Data via @TickPick)." TickPick retweeted him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Variety, Chris will perform six shows at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre from March 30-April 1. He will then begin his Ego Death World Tour on April 2. As per the report, Boston show tickets sold out quickly, there were tickets still available on resale sites such as Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and Stubhub.

Chris will travel to over 30 cities and 38 dates scheduled for his tour. He will perform in New York, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Oakland, Toronto, and Chicago. After Boston, he’ll perform in Atlantic City and wrap up on November 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris will end his tour in the same venue where he was hit by Will. The comedian, who was one of the presenters in the show, had told Will's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, that she could feature in GI Jane 2. It is a putative sequel to a film about a female soldier who has a shaved head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moments later, Will went up on stage and slapped Chris. He returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!" A few minutes after the incident, Will was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. During his acceptance speech, he apologised for his behaviour.

Later he issued a public apology to Chris on Instagram. A part of his note read, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON