Chrissy Teigen jams to Neha Kakkar's Gal Ban Gayi and Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah at a party

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.

Chrissy Teigen spent Saturday night enjoying some Bollywood music. The model and author took to Instagram Stories to post pictures and videos from a party she attended with husband, singer John Legend, and a few friends.

In two of the videos Chrissy shared, she enjoyed popular Bollywood songs such as Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's Gal Ban Gayi, and Jaaneman Aah. The second song, from Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Dishoom, featured Varun dancing with Parineeti Chopra. Speaking about the small gathering, Chrissy revealed, "We rented out this restaurant and supported this lovely lower east side establishment!"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at a party.

Chrissy has been in the news recently for defending Meghan Markle, who was accused of bullying Palace staff members. Taking to Twitter, Chrissy wrote, "This meghan markle sh*t is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f**king stop it." Meghan is expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

Chrissy has also been open about having suffered a miscarriage. In October 2020, Chrissy took to social media to share the heartbreaking news. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she said.

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she added at the time.

