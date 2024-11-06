Christina Applegate opens up on her health battle, says ‘I lay in bed screaming’

Actor Christina Applegate, who is known for playing Kelly Bundy in the comedy sitcom 'Married... with Children', recently opened up about her health battle, reported E! News. (Also read: Ricky Kej shares 'lesson' from US Election results: ‘Lining up celebs will not help you…’) Christina Applegate arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.(AFP)

What Christina said

Christina got candid about how painful the effects of her multiple sclerosis (MS) can be. "Everybody has different ways of it showing up," said Christina on the recent episode of her MeSsy podcast, co-hosted by The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

She added, "I lay in bed screaming. Like, the sharp pains, the ache, the squeezing."

She was diagnosed with the illness in 2021 and while talking about the symptoms, she shared, "I can't even pick up my phone sometimes, because now it's travelled into my hands. So I'll try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or whatever, and sometimes I can't even hold them."

"MS is defined as an auto-immune disease that affects communication between the brain and the rest of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic," as reported by E! News.

More details

Christina who continues to fight the disease shared how to cope with it, saying, "I find reality television very useful," she said, adding, "That's kind of it for me."

"Anyone who knows me well knows that it's on 24/7 in my room," she continued. "I don't leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing but it's kind of like, I just need to sleep sometimes. Yeah, reality TV," reported E! News.

Christina received a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest role in the NBC sitcom Friends (2002-2003). Applegate was also part of films including 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead', 'The Big Hit', 'The Sweetest Thing', 'Grand Theft Parsons', 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' , 'Hall Pass', 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues', 'Vacation', 'Bad Moms' , and 'Crash Pad'.

(With inputs from ANI)