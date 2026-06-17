Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland to visit India for grand The Odyssey premiere; details inside

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is coming to India. The filmmaker, who enjoys a sizeable fan following in the country, will be in India for the premiere of his ambitious mythological period epic, The Odyssey. This will also mark the first time a Nolan film will have a premiere in the country.

The Odyssey premiere in India

Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon will be in India for The Odyssey promotions.

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Universal Pictures International announced on Wednesday morning that Mumbai has been selected as one of the pit stops in The Odyssey’s global promotional tour this year. India’s financial capital will be one of the four cities, alongside London, Paris, and New York, to host a premiere of The Odyssey. The makers announced that Nolan will be in India for the event in July, accompanied by producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

The India premiere of The Odyssey will be held at PVR Icon IMAX at the Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. A date has not yet been announced.

“The visit marks a landmark moment for both the film and the Indian entertainment industry, bringing together one of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers and an acclaimed cast for a historic premiere event in the country,” notes a press release for the announcement. The Odyssey will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to premiere in India.

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{{^usCountry}} All about The Odyssey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All about The Odyssey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as the King of Ithaca who embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope, and Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is written for the screen and directed by Nolan, and produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as the King of Ithaca who embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The film also stars Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope, and Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is written for the screen and directed by Nolan, and produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this month, Damon spoke about the project during an interview at the California Adopt-A-Pet Day event on June 6. “It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” the actor said. Nolan is known for using practical effects in most of his films, minimising CGI and VFX. In The Odyssey, the filmmaker has again relied on real locations and practical effects to recreate ancient Greece.

The Odyssey is the first film ever shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The film will release in theatres worldwide on July 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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