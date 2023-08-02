Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer crosses 100 crore at Indian box office, becomes highest grossing IMAX film domestically

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has managed to enter the ₹100 crore club in the Indian market and has become the highest-grossing IMAX film for Hollywood in India. The biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer released on July 21. (Also Read: Internet hails Christopher Nolan after real footage of Trinity Test surfaces: ‘Extremely accurate’)

The film had made ₹ 97 crore at the Indian box office till August 2. But as per a press release issued by the production house Universal Pictures, Oppenheimer made over ₹3 crore on August 3. As a result, its total collection in India has exceeded the milestone of ₹100 crore.

Oppenheimer's box office report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oppenheimer released on July 21, along with Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The Christopher Nolan directorial, along with Barbie, collectively made a total of ₹100 crore in their opening week at the Indian box office alone. Oppenheimer alone raked in ₹73.20 crore in the first week.

The Bhagavad Gita controversy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since Oppenheimer released on July 21, a particular scene is being called out by a section of Indian viewers. The titular character of J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, is shown having sex with psychologist Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) as she asks him to read a verse from what appears to be a Sanskrit book, whose title or cover is not visible. On Jean's insistence, a confused Oppenheimer reads out the verse she points at: “Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world.”

Anurag Thakur objects to the scene

According to sources of ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene. The minister has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in response to the objectionable scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister has directed the filmmakers to promptly remove the controversial scene from the film. Moreover, he has warned that stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie, as per sources of ANI.

Shobhaa De on the controversy

Shobhaa De watched Oppenheimer, took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “#OppenheimerMovie left me speechless .Brilliant sounds hollow. Oh, about the controversy around the sex scene and the Bhagvad Gita... errrr....so many 5-Star hotels place The Gita and Bible in every room. Next to the bed, where countless couples copulate. Nobody objects @ianuragthakur.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON