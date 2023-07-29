Internet hails Christopher Nolan after real footage of Trinity Test surfaces: ‘Extremely accurate’

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has become a talking point for how closely it depicts the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the nuclear physicist and the ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ on whose life the film is based on. Fans have been raving about Christopher's staging of the historic Trinity Test in 1945, which becomes a fascinating watch, particularly on IMAX screens. (Also Read: Barbenheimer box office opening week collection: Oppenheimer and Barbie together make ₹100 crore in India) Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer.

Actual footage of Trinity Test

A video claiming to be the actual footage of the Trinity Test has surfaced on Instagram. The video shows J Robert Oppenheimer and his team prepping for the historic explosion test. When the explosion takes place, it looks quite like the one depicted in the film.

The commentary in the background says, “The flash was later calculated to be brighter than a thousand suns. Miles away, a girl blind from birth saw the flash. Men at the site felt the heat of a desert sun. Then came the shockwave.”

Comments on the actual footage

The video has kickstarted a bunch of interesting observations in the comment section of the post. A user wrote, “How can a blind person see a flash from an explosion? And from 2 miles away?” Another wrote, “How did the camera and film survive?”

A user commented, “Better than the film.” Another shared their concern, “I have a strong belief that a big part of why the earth is suffering is from powerful bombs like these constantly tested, especially in the ocean.” Another comment by a user read, “Both absolutely beautiful and terrifying at the same time.” One more added, “They added the sound and in reality it took 30+ seconds. Nolan portrayed the explosion extremely accurate.”

About Oppenheimer

The biopic, set during World War II, follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. J Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II. Actor Cillian Murphy plays the role of Oppenheimer in the film. Actor Matt Damon essays the character of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt is seen as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail