Barbenheimer box office: Oppenheimer collects 92 crore in India, Barbie stands at 35 crore after 10 days in theatres

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has slowed down, but is much closer to crossing the ₹100 crore mark in India now. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹7.25 crore on Sunday, similar to what it had earned on Saturday as well. The film, starring Cillian Murphy, known as the father of the atomic bomb J Robert Oppenheimer, now stands at ₹92 crore nett. Also read: Internet hails Christopher Nolan after real footage of Trinity Test surfaces: ‘Extremely accurate’ Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a still from Barbie (left) and Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer (right).

The film has been called out by some on social media for a sex scene in which Cillian Murphy reads out a Sanskrit quote from Bhagavad Gita (without showing the book's cover).

Barbie box office

On the other hand, Barbie received an average response in India. According to a report on the same portal, the film collected ₹3.25 crore on Sunday, as per early estimates, and now stands at ₹35.43 crore nett in India.

The film had opened in India at ₹5 crore and reached its highest collection of ₹7.15 crore on its first Sunday. It, however, fell as low as ₹1.55 crore last Friday, with its second Sunday collection being in the range of ₹3.25 crore.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It has been directed by Greta Gerwig.

Barbenheimer at global box office

According to AP, Barbenheimer has proven to be not a one-weekend phenomenon, but an ongoing box-office bonanza. The two movies combined have already surpassed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

Barbie took in a massive $93 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Oppenheimer stayed in second with a robust $46.2 million. Sales for the two movies dipped 43 percent and 44 percent, respectably — shy of the usual week-two drops.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, calls it ‘a touchstone moment for movies, moviegoers and movie theaters’. He said, “Having two movies from rival studios linked in this way and both boosting each other's fortunes — both box-office wise and it terms of their profile — I don't know if there's a comp for this in the annals of box-office history. There's really no comparison for this.”

(With AP inputs)

