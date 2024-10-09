Christopher Nolan teaming up with Universal for new film, Matt Damon to star

Christopher Nolan is setting up his new feature project after the resounding success of his last directorial Oppenheimer. For the latest project, which will release in US theatres on July 17, 2026, Nolan is once again teaming up with Hollywood studio Universal as well as actor Matt Damon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Also read: Christopher Nolan opens up on his responsibility to keep making large-scale movies) Christopher Nolan is reportedly teaming up with Matt Damon for his next film.

Christopher Nolan's next

Matt Damon, who featured in Nolan's 2014 movie "Interstellar" and "Oppenheimer" (2023), is in negotiations to feature in the new movie.

Last year, Nolan's "Oppenheimer", a gripping portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb, emerged as a major contender at the Oscars, securing several nominations and taking home eight awards.

Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer earned him the Best Actor award, while Nolan took home his long-awaited Best Director Oscar trophy.

The movie marked Nolan’s first film outside of Warner Bros in nearly 20 years. For the studio, he helmed the “Dark Knight” trilogy and other hits including “Dunkirk” and "Inception".

Oppenheimer released on July 21, along with Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The biopic, set during World War II, follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he feared that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. J Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II. Actor Matt Damon essays the character of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt is seen as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer.

The Hindustan Times review of the film added, "At its core, Oppenheimer is about the messy, deeply unnerving intersection between science and politics. How selfish, self-serving leaders are awarded unbridled power. How wars and governments corrupt, contaminate, and bastardize science.

(With inputs from PTI)