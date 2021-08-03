Cinderella trailer: Camila Cabello's new-age princess wants independence, not a prince. Watch

Amazon Prime Video has shared the first trailer for the upcoming movie, Cinderella. It is a slightly different take on the classic fairytale than any seen before it. Camila Cabello, a Cuban-American, plays the tortured princess while Billy Porter, an openly gay, black American actor plays her Fairy Godmother.

The trailer begins with an introduction to Ella, a young woman with meanies all around her. She is ridiculed by her stepmother (Idina Menzel), who threatens to throw her on the streets and also by her townspeople, who laugh at her desire to be a seamstress, selling her own dresses one day.

Amazon's Cinderella is hoping for a better life but not one that is handed to her by a prince but one that she creates for herself. An opportunity springs up with the king, played by Pierce Brosnan, announces a ball so his prince could choose a worthy wife for himself. All Ella can see is a way to show everyone her dresses.

As expected, the jealous stepmother pours 'ink' over her dreams. But then arrived the Fairy Godmother in his fabulous golden gown, glittering from head to toe. Armed with a new dress and glass slippers, she makes a stunning and clumsy entry at the ball. But when the prince proposes marriage, Ella lets him know that a life of a gilded cage is not for her either. More chaos ensues, the clock strikes midnight and the stepmother changes her tone midway. The new adaptation is just as high on theatrics, drama and magic, if not so much on tradition.

Cinderella is directed by Kay Cannon, the creator behind Netflix's Girlboss. It also stars James Corden, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott and others in special roles. It will be out on September 3.