Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex passes away at 32, ‘every parent's worst nightmare’

November 17 (ANI): Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey passed away at the age of 32 due to "accidental drug overdose", reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet.

Dex passed away on Wednesday

Dana Carvey and Dex Carvey (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dana Carvey shared a statement on Friday which reads, "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making, comedy--and pursued all of them passionately. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person," the statement continued.

"His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever. To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers. Dana & Paula."

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Dex was pronounced dead at home. TMZ said his girlfriend, Kaylee, had called paramedics after he had apparently locked himself in the bathroom. An official cause of death has not been determined, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Like his father, Dex was a comedian; he opened for his father's 2016 Netflix special 'Straight White Male' and also appeared in the 2013 miniseries 'The Funster' and 'Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser', reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

Twitter reacts on Dex Carvey's death

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many turned to social media to mourn the parents who lost their child. Some expressed gratitude that he was fully vaccinated and boosted, acknowledging that the situation could have been much more severe. An internet user wrote “Why do they keep saying accidental? There is nothing accidental about knowingly taking a drug that can alter your life, either temporarily or permanently. I am sorry for the family's loss & being a parent, it is always a fear but it's no accident.” Others said “Anyone on here hear that Dana Carvey’s 32 year old son, Dex Carver, a comedian also was found dead from an accidental overdose? My daughter said it’s all over but I’ve seen nothing until I googled.. Sad.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}