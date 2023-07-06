Court hears Kevin Spacey grabbed a man ‘like a cobra’ in West End theatre amid 12 sexual offense

In a court hearing at Southwark Crown Court, London, shocking details emerged as a man, who remains anonymous for legal reasons, accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault.

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain, in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The actor, charged under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler, has pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts, which relate to alleged incidents between 2001 and 2013. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)(AP)

The alleged incident took place in a West End theatre, where the man claimed that Spacey grabbed him with “such force it was really painful” and made a series of offensive and sexually explicit comments.

Spacey, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, grabbed him with such force that it caused him significant pain.

In a police interview played during the trial, the man described the assault, stating, "He smelled of booze. He looked disheveled. He did not look like he had been to sleep... It was aggressive. It wasn't trying to be a seduction. It was angry."

The man further revealed that Spacey had grabbed his penis in a manner akin to a striking cobra.

“Like a cobra coming out and getting hold.”

The man pushed the American actor's arm away in an attempt to defend himself.

Spacey allegedly responded to the situation by laughing, adding further distress to the victim.

The man emphasized his shock at the explicit and aggressive nature of the comments made by the Hollywood star, stating, "It was very aggressive. I have never had anyone talk to me in that way."

He expressed “feeling very uncomfortable” and violated by the abuse of power he perceived in Spacey's actions.

The complainant revealed his motivation for coming forward to the police, describing a sense of allowing someone to demean him and hoping for closure and justice through the legal process.

He stated, "I hope he does the right thing - if he apologizes, then maybe I won't want him to go to court... Because it was an injustice."

The 63-year-old actor, faces a total of 12 charges related to sexual offenses against four men, allegedly occurring between 2001 and 2013. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, including counts of indecent assault, sexual assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In addition to these charges, Spacey previously denied four more charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

All four accusers involved in the case are entitled to lifelong anonymity as per the law.

The trial continues.