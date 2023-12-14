Critics Choice Awards 2023 full list of nominees: Barbie leads with 18 nods, Oppenheimer gets 12

Nominations for the Critics Choice Awards are out and the Barbenheimer fever is back with a vengeance. After ruling Golden Globes nominations last week, Barbie and Oppenheimer raked in the most nods here as well.

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer. She has been nominated in Best Supporting Actress category.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie got as many as 18 nominations in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Director and more. Barbie has broken the record for most CCA nominations ever by a film.

Christopher Nolan's biopic on Father of the Atom Bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer also raked in nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and Best Director among other categories.

The winners will announced on Sunday, January 14. Chelsea Handler returns as host.

Best Picture

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Margot Robbie — “Barbie”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera — “Barbie”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Forston — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Ariana Greenblatt — “Barbie”

Calah Lane — “Wonka”

Milo Machado Graner — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Dominic Sessa — “The Holdovers”

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — “The Creator”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Air”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Original Screenplay

“Air” — Alex Convery

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” — Samy Burch

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction” — Cord Jefferson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

