Critics Choice Awards 2024: Snubs and surprises, and how they affect the Oscars

The 29th Critics Choice Awards took place earlier today in Los Angeles, California. The Barbenheimer train kept chugging along with 8 awards for Oppenheimer and 6 awards for Barbie. (Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins best film, Christopher Nolan is best director) Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken from Barbie won the Best Original Song at the Critics Choice Awards

The movie branch of the Critics Choice Association comprises roughly 400 members, none of whom are members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Oscars. Nevertheless, the Critics Choice Awards are a reliable predictor of the Oscars final picks, especially in the four acting categories.

Awards season started in earnest with the Golden Globes last week, and the Critics Choice Awards have largely reflected similar tastes. But there were still some snubs and surprises in store for the hopeful contenders that can help us read the tea leaves when it comes to predicting the Oscars.

Surprise - Best Actor

Paul Giamatti won for The Holdovers, beating current frontrunner Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer. It’s the first time they’ve competed directly at any of the major awards; they were in different categories at the Golden Globes. It looks like it’s going to be a two-horse race between Giamatti and Murphy this season. I give a slight edge to Paul because of recency bias – The Holdovers has just gone into wide release, so voters and the general public are finally getting to see the movie and his performance, whereas Cillian’s Oppenheimer is old news now. I wouldn’t count out Jeffrey Wright yet for the same reason. As for the other nominees, it’s safe to say Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, and Colman Domingo (assuming they are nominated) should practice their “I’m just happy to be nominated” reactions.

Surprise - Best Actress

Emma Stone took home the award for Poor Things, edging out Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon. Just like in the Best Actor race, they’re competing head-to-head for the first time. But Lily has a strong narrative going for her as the first Native American actor to be nominated, and it looks like Killers of the Flower Moon is unlikely to win any other major category. German actress Sandra Hüller will get some buzz over the next few weeks as more people watch both Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. She might even win a few awards along the way, but it won’t be enough to overcome Lily on the big night.

Surprise - Best Original Song

Power ballad I’m Just Ken won over the other two Barbie hopefuls, Dance the Night and What Was I Made For. Even though all three songs are on the Oscars shortlist, The Academy rules allow a maximum of two songs from a movie, which means one of these will not even enter the ring for the final fight. As much as we would all enjoy Ryan Gosling performing on the Oscar stage, let’s admit it would be more than a little ironic if the only big male moment in Barbie wins over the soulful What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish.

Snub - Maestro

Bradley Cooper’s moving masterpiece Maestro has had no love at any of the awards. Even its one lock – Makeup and Hairstyling for Kazu Hiro’s amazing work with the nose – has failed to materialise so far. Bradley will have to go home empty handed this season. At least with A Star Is Born, there was no way Lady Gaga wasn’t going to win for Shallow. It’s a shame that Maestro got completely squeezed by Barbenheimer on one side, and Poor Things and The Holdovers on the other side.

Surprise – Barbie

Blockbuster Barbie is starting to lose some of its plastic sheen. None of its 6 awards were in the major categories, apart from a Original Screenplay win for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. This is no knock on categories like Costume Design and Production Design, both of which are well-deserved wins. But it looks like Barbie cannot hope for more than this on Oscar night. It’s unfortunate because Margot Robbie was truly excellent in the titular role, but a billion dollar box office haul is not a bad consolation prize.

