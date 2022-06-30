Dakota Johnson reveals if she actually noticed Johnny Depp's injured finger as seen in viral video

Dakota Johnson has finally solved the mystery behind a viral video of her and Johnny Depp, which according to fan theories, showed her noticing the actor's injured finger. The video, which was from a press event for Dakota and Johnny's film Black Mass (2015) has surfaced several times in the past few years. It was also circulated on social media during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Also Read| Winona Ryder opens up on how break up with Johnny Depp hurt her mental health

One of the claims Johnny Depp made during the trial was that his ex-wife had severed the tip of his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument that took place just a few months after their wedding in February 2015. Johnny's fans believed that Dakota, who was promoting Black Mass with Johnny in September that year, had noticed the injury and asked him about it.

Dakota revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that she has no recollection of the interaction and couldn't believe it when her name cropped up on social media during the trial, though it was never used by Johnny's legal team. She said, “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’ I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

The video in question showed Johnny placing his hand on the table, Dakota touching one of his fingers, and then leaning in to talk to him. Johnny made a comment after which both of them could be seen laughing. Johnny then turned to the media with a serious expression on his face, while Dakota continued to look his way with a smile.

At the time of Dakota's interview, Johnny and Amber's court trial was still underway, and the actor expressed astonishment at the way the televised court proceedings were available for everyone like a show. She said, “I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f***ing weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

The jury eventually ruled in Johnny's favour in its verdict on June 2. The court has ordered Amber Heard to pay Johnny $10.35 million, and Johnny to pay her $2 million.

