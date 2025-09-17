Dancing With the Stars S34: How to vote for your favorite cast members? Complete guide here

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 PM ET, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The cast features 14 celebrities, including Jen Affleck, Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Corey Feldman, and Robert Irwin, paired with pros like Jenna Johnson and Jan Ravnik. Voting is crucial, combining with judges' scores to determine eliminations after the first two weeks. Below is a guide based on official details. Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres on Tuesday(Instagram/dancingwiththestars )

How to Vote

Voting opens during the live broadcast and closes shortly after the final competitive dance, typically in the final commercial break. US residents 18+ (and territories like Puerto Rico) can cast up to 10 votes per method (20 total per couple). Votes from Weeks 1-2 combine for the first elimination. The Disney+ simulcast starts at the same time as ABC, based on location.

Online Voting: Visit dwtsvote.abc.com during the show. You can redistribute votes anytime in the window by clicking "Save Votes." No account needed, but log in for easier access.

SMS Text Voting (US Territories Only): Text the celebrity's name to 21523. Each text counts as one vote; standard rates apply.

Episodes stream the next day on Hulu. For international viewers (e.g., Canada), options may vary, but live voting is US-focused.

Other FAQs

Who Are the Celebrities and Partners? Pairs include Jen Affleck with Jan Ravnik, Hilaria Baldwin with Gleb Savchenko, Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa, Alix Earle with Brandon Armstrong, Corey Feldman with Sasha Farber, Robert Irwin with Rylee Arnold, and more (full list on ABC.com).

When Does Voting Close? During the final commercial break after all dances; no voting in replays or streams.

Can I Vote Multiple Times? Up to 10 per method per episode; changing online votes is allowed until the window ends.

How Are Winners Decided? Judges' scores + viewer votes; lowest combined total is eliminated weekly.

Where to Watch? ABC live, Disney+ simulcast, Hulu next day; international on local broadcasters or streaming services.