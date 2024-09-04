Daniel Craig looks unrecognisable with long hair at Venice Film Festival, stirs debate online

Daniel Craig's new hairstyle is the talk of the town. The Casino Royale star looked unrecognisable at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. Arriving alongside his wife, Rachel Weisz, the 56-year-old rocked long brown tresses with striking silver strands. As his photos from the 81st annual event in Italy went viral, fans began debating about his new look. Daniel Craig poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie "Queer", in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, September 3, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Daniel Craig's new hairstyle at Venice Film Festival sparks debate

Following their arrival, Craig and The Mummy actress attended a dinner at Hotel Cipriani's Il Porticciolo restaurant on Monday. The husband-wife duo coordinated their ensembles with matching neutral hues. While the James Bond actor sported a grey blazer over white trousers and a white shirt, Weisz donned a chic cream dress, pairing the look with a green and white handbag.

For Queer's premiere, Craig was joined by the film's director, Luca Guadagnino and costars Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville and Omar Apollo. Although his outing came in honour of his latest movie, it was his new hairstyle instead that stirred the internet. Fans instantly took to social media to discuss his brand-new appearance. While some thought longer hair suited him more, others missed his previous buzzcut.

Comments from fans who were left stunned included remarks like, “He has hair?” and “Daniel’s hair,” with a bunch of emojis. One X, formerly Twitter user quipped, “That's Paul McCartney,” while another compared his appearance to Frank Gallagher, William H. Macy's character in Shameless. However, others came in his defense as one explained that Craig grew out his hair for Knives 3. Meanwhile, a second user said, “ppl making fun of his hair in the qrts... get behind me daniel.”