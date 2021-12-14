Daniel Henney on diversity in Hollywood: When I started, the door was a bit ajar

There was a time when there weren’t many stories being made for people of different ethnicities in Hollywood, but Korean-American actor Daniel Henney says that this has changed dramatically in the last decade.

“The doors have opened in the last 10 years with regards to opportunities for actors (from every background) to get roles (in Hollywood). I know when I started, I felt like the door was a bit ajar a bit. Now, it has definitely opened up,” Henney tells us.

However, with this change comes a new level of responsibility for actors of colour in the West. “I have talked to a lot of younger Asian actors about how, when an opportunity comes your way, you need to take advantage of it now,” he says, adding “By doing your homework, be good at your craft and be capable. It is a good time for that. It is time for us to be skilled and capable as well”.

Henney walked into the glamour world as a model, going on to make it big in the Korean entertainment scene in 2005 with comedy My Lovely Sam Soon. He got his Hollywood break as Agent Zero in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), and went on to be part of projects such as Big Hero 6 (2014), and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (2016).

One aspect of his career that stands out is that he has avoided being stereotyped, as evidenced by his recent culturally diverse web series, The Wheel of Time.

“There is a bit of relevancy of the current time in my last show. We are polarised right now in our world. Like, in The Wheel of Time, specifically playing Lan, the role has given me an opportunity to play a positive male figure,” says the 42-year-old.

“Like the way he is able to be powerful, step back, be quiet, listen and be in a shadow. He is just as masculine in that regard. It is beautiful (the portrayal),” adds the actor, who finds being part of such stories rewarding.