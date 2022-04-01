Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Daniel Radcliffe 'dramatically bored' of Oscar drama with Will Smith and Chris Rock, recalls own experience
hollywood

Daniel Radcliffe ‘dramatically bored’ of Oscar drama with Will Smith and Chris Rock, recalls own experience

Daniel Radcliffe doesn't wish to add another ‘opinion’ to an already stacked pile when it comes to the Oscars slap drama.
Daniel Radcliffe poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film The Lost City in London.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:36 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is the first one to admit how bored he is of the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars drama. Daniel, who will soon be seen in The Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, was on Good Morning America to promote his movie when he made the confession. (Also read: Academy reveals Will Smith ‘was asked to leave the ceremony but refused’ after slapping Chris Rock)

Daniel was asked to speak about the Oscars slapgate--where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Daniel said he did not want to add another opinion to an already large pile. "I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” he said.

Daniel still recalled what it felt like to be the butt of jokes at awards event and how one deals with it at the moment. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he said. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.'”

After the slap, Will Smith was crowned Best Actor at the ceremony for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but not to Chris. That came a day later through Instagram. Will said that he was embarrassed for his action the previous night. The Academy has launched an investigation against Will and has asked a few weeks' time to decide the disciplinary action against him.

Daniel Radcliffe is known for starring in the lead role of the Harry Potter series of movies. Since graduating from that, he has starred in more indie films such as Swiss Army Man, What If, Horns and such. He will play the lead in Weird Al biopic now.

The Lost City will be out in India on April 8.

 

