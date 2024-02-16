David Tennant says he will not make a Taylor Swift joke as the Bafta host: ‘I know better'

The doctor knows it best! David Tennant is keeping a track on things he should be joking about as he gears up to host the Bafta film awards this weekend. Speaking with Variety ahead of the ceremony on February 18, the Doctor Who actor shared that he is definitely not making a joke on singer Taylor Swift, which is a lesson he learnt from the recent stir created at the Golden Globes. (Also read: Taylor Swift likely made an early exit from Golden Globes post award loss and Jo Koy joke, fans say ‘she’s so real') David Tennant will host the Bafta film awards this Sunday.

What David Tennant said

In the interview David was asked whether he is worried that his jokes might not land the way he intended them to be, like how it played out at the recently concluded Golden Globes ceremony last month when comedian Jo Koy hosted the evening. To this, David replied, “Not being a comic I feel gives me slight cover. I’m not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I’m just there to hold it all together. And don’t diss Tay Tay, I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better.”

What happened at the Golden Globes?

It all began when Taylor Swift did not look amused with the joke that host Jo Koy cracked about her at the Golden Globe Awards. At the ceremony, Jo Koy had remarked, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to.” It alluded to her relationship with Travis Kelce that has caught endless media attention. The singer took a sip of her drink as the camera focused on her to capture her reaction to the joke. Fans of the singer also dissed the unnecessary personal remark and called out Jo Koy on social media subsequently.

The BAFTAs will be held on February 19 (in IST) in Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, London.

