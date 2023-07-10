Deadpool 3 first look: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman don vintage yellow and red costumes

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been exchanging jibes on social media for years. So the first look of Deadpool 3, starring both men, seems pretty much like a long-awaited casting coup. Their first look from Deadpool 3 came out on Monday. (Also Read: Deadpool 3 to bring X-Men characters into the MCU? Here's what we know)

First look out

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

In the first look still image posted by both Ryan and Hugh on social media, the two are seen walking beside each other. Ryan is in his classic red costume with his face covered by the mask. Hugh is refreshingly seen in the vintage yellow Wolverine costume, that comes quite close to the character's attire in comic books.

Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine

Hugh first appeared as Logan aka Wolverine in Bryan Singer's 2000 film X-Men and followed it up with X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), a cameo in Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: First Class (2011), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and another cameo in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016). His send-off as the character was in James Mangold's 2017 film Logan. Seven years after that, he will now return as Wolverine, in classic yellow costume fashion, in Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, which is currently under filming and will release in cinemas next year.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Ryan first appeared as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He starred in the character's origin story in Tim Miller's Deadpool (2016) and then followed it up with the sequel, David Leitch's Deadpool 2 (2018). Six years later, he will now return as Deadpool in the threequel, in which he also serves as a co-producer and co-writer.

About Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 will be released in the US on November 8, 2024, as the first film of the MCU's Phase Six. The film is a sequel to the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 films from 20th Century Fox. It is the 37th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool 3 will also see Jennifer Garner reprise her role of Elektra. She previously appeared as the character in Mark Steven Johnson's 2003 film Daredevil and its 2006 spin-off Elektra, directed by Rob Bowman.

