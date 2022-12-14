Deadpool 3 will not tone down its signature 'in your face, hardcore’ violence for MCU, says director Shawn Levy

With Deadpool 3, the character will be entering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film franchise is known for its R-rated violence, strong language and gore, and many had worried if it would be toned down for the franchise. However, the film's director Shawn Levy has rubbished such doubts. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular antihero and also brings Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine. (Also read: Hugh Jackman says he is nothing like Wolverine: ‘Never felt safe as an actor’)

Deadpool 3 sees the rights of the character revert to Marvel Studios, which means the character can be a part of the over-arching MCU that is already 25 films strong. The MCU films are known to be lighter and more family friendly in their tone than the edgy Deadpool.

Shawn gave a hint about the process of collaboration with screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the third Deadpool film. Speaking with Collider, he said, “We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet.”

The director called developing a Deadpool film among the most ‘fun creative experiences’ of his life. “I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise,” he added.

This will be the first Deadpool film that Shawn levy will direct, after director Tim Miller, who helmed the hugely successful 2016 release, and director David Leitch, who made the 2018 sequel. Shawn also confirmed that Deadpool 3 will start the official production from somewhere around next May, and given the importance of visual effects, the team is aiming to keep the next instalment in the franchise more grounded and practical than the previous two films.

