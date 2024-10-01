Deadpool and Wolverine on OTT: Marvel film releases on streaming worldwide, here's when it will be available in India

The year's biggest box office hit Deadpool and Wolverine is finally streaming online. However, there is a catch. While it's available on most video-on-demand services worldwide, it is yet to have its OTT release in India. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine movie review: Meta humour saves the day from Marvel's relentless multiverse worldbuilding) Deadpool and Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release

Starting Tuesday (October 1), Deadpool and Wolverine is available on premium video on demand (PVOD) on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU globally. However, the film isn't available for free streaming for subscribers of Disney+ as of yet. Given that all Marvel films do release eventually on the platform, it is likely to happen soon. Going by previous incidents, films usually arrive on straight video on demand (SVOD) 2-4 weeks after their PVOD release.

When will Deadpool and Wolverine arrive on OTT in India

While there is no official word about Deadpool and Wolverine's OTT release in India, fans have been eagerly anticipating its arrival. As per reports, the film is likely to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar sometime this month but an exact date has not yet been announced by the platform. Given that all Marvel films do release on Hotstar, the platform is certain but the date remains uncertain.

All about Deadpool and Wolverine

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, Deadpool and Wolverine brought the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also marks Deadpool's entry into the MCU. In the first two films of his franchise, the superhero had been a standalone with marginal ties to Fox's Marvel films, mainly the X-Men series. But now, with Disney bringing all Marvel characters to the MCU, the merc with a mouth got his moment in the sun. And he brought several fan-favourite characters along. The critically-acclaimed and cameo-laden film grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office.