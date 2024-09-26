Deadpool & Wolverine makers aim for Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Hugh Jackman; to pitch film in multiple categories

The makers of Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the biggest hits of 2024, are hoping that commercial success can get them some glory in the upcoming awards season as well. As per a Variety report, Disney, the company bankrolling the Marvel film, will campaign for it in major technical categories at next year’s Oscars, and even make a push for Hugh Jackman in the Best Supporting Actor category. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine movie review: Meta humour saves the day from Marvel's relentless multiverse worldbuilding) Hugh Jackman's reprisal of his iconic role in Deadpool & Wolverine could earn him an Oscar nod.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Oscar ambitions

Variety reported, quoting sources that as far as Oscars are concerned, Deadpool & Wolverine will aim for nominations in technical categories, including production design, sound, and visual effects. However, in a surprise move, the makers will also campaign for Hugh Jackman in the Best Supporting Actor category. The actor reprised his iconic role as Wolverine in the fourth-wall breaking superhero film and received a lot of praise from fans and critics alike. But trade insiders are not sure if an Oscar nomination will materialise given the buzz around the film isn’t one of critical praise but commercial success.

Deadpool & Wolverine at other awards

The report also mentions that the film aims to position itself as a comedy and vie for all major awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Ryan Reynolds and Best Supporting Actor for Hugh Jackman once again. The film is almost a certainty, Variety says, in the Golden Globes’ recently-introduced Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, which celebrates films that have achieved both critical praise and commercial success.

All about Deadpool & Wolverine

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine unites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, bringing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by exploiting the multiversal loophole of the franchise. The film has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, becoming one of the most successful Marvel films since Avengers: Endgame five years ago.