Demand for Johnny Depp’s Dior fragrance skyrocketed during his defamation trial against Amber Heard

On June 1, the jury in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial ruled in favour of Johnny, finding that a Washington Post article Amber wrote defamed her former husband, while noting that both the parties defamed each other. The jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages, in contrast with the $2 million awarded to Amber in compensatory damages. Now, new research has revealed that the Johnny-Amber defamation trial led to an unexpected increase in the demand for a Dior fragrance during the proceedings. Read more: Amber Heard's lawyer says actor would 'absolutely not' be able to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages

The search for the Dior’s Sauvage fragrance – which Johnny is currently the face of – soared during the proceedings in the high-profile case. According to the findings, carried out by Hey Discount, Google searches increased for the fragrance by a 48%, from 8,23,000 searches in March 2022 to 1.2 million in April 2022 – when the proceedings began.

The research also revealed that TikTok views for Sauvage also leapt up by 63% in that same time frame, with the platform reportedly becoming overwhelmed by videos regarding the defamation trial. Meanwhile, Dior’s Sauvage was recently named the second most popular fragrance in the world, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 was declared most popular.

After the verdict in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial, in his statement, issued via a spokesperson, Johnny said: “My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that… I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Amber's lawyer revealed on Thursday that she was unable to pay Johnny $10.35 million in damages. Amber is also planning to appeal the verdict.

