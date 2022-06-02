Amber Heard's lawyer says actor would 'absolutely not' be able to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages

Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredhoft said the actor was unable to pay her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, $10.35 million in damages. In a new interview on Thursday, Amber's lawyer said that Amber was 'demonised' in the US court. Elaine also said that several things 'were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed'. (Also Read | Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict explained: Why does she have to pay ₹116 crore in damages and him only ₹15 crore)

The US jury gave its verdict in favour of Johnny Depp in the defamation trial. The lengthy, high-profile televised court battle ended when a seven-person jury found that Johnny and Amber had defamed each other, but sided far more strongly with Johnny. The jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages, in contrast with the $2 million awarded to Amber.

Speaking with Today, Amber's lawyer said about the verdict, "She was demonised here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren't allowed to tell them about the UK judgement...There are no damages. It stopped at November 2, 2020, which is when the judgement came down in the UK." When asked if Amber is able to pay Johnny the judgment, Elaine replied, "oh no, absolutely not".

Referring to the 2020 case in the UK, she said, "The court found there, and we weren't allowed to tell the jury this, but the court found that Mr Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence against Amber. So what did Depp's team learn from this? Demonise Amber, and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case. In the UK case when it came in, Amber won, Mr Depp, lost."

Johnny sued Amber over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." She didn't name Johnny in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and sought $50 million in damages. Amber countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Johnny's lawyer, Adam Waldman.

