Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård part of Cannes Film Festival 2026 jury headed by Park Chan-wook

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook has been named as the president of the jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Korean director, best known for acclaimed works such as Oldboy and No Other Choice, will lead the nine-member jury, which will decide the Palme d'Or and other prizes at the prestigious festival later this month. The jury also includes Oscar-nominated Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Stellan Skarsgård, as well as acclaimed director Chloé Zhao. Demi Moore is part of the jury for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. (File Photo) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cannes 2026 jury unveiled On Monday, just about a week before the 79th Cannes Film Festival begins, organisers unveiled the nine-member jury that will deliberate on the films in competition at the annual French Riviera festival. Park Chan-wook had already been announced as the jury president, and the remaining jurors were announced on Monday.

Apart from Park, Demi Moore, Chloe, and Stellan, the jury also includes Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian-American actor Isaach de Bankolé, and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

An ‘A-list’ jury The jury has been dubbed ‘A-list’ by the Frendh press due to the presence of so many noted and popular names. In recent years, both Demi Moore and Skarsgård have starred in films that premiered at Cannes and ultimately earned them Oscar nominations. Moore's The Substance premiered at the festival in 2024. Last year, Sentimental Value, with Skarsgård, launched at Cannes.

Similarly, Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao has made films like Nomadland and Hamnet, which have become awards-season favourites and won Oscars for the cast and crew. Isaach de Bankole is set to appear in the upcoming third instalment of the Dune franchise, marking his breakthrough in Hollywood.

About Cannes Film Festival 2026 Arguably the most prestigious film festival in the world, Cannes is held on the French Riviera every summer, attracting some of the biggest film stars and filmmakers, along with hundreds of emerging auteurs and actors. Many films compete in the main sections, while others jostle for screening at the film market run in conjunction. The festival also sees several high-profile premieres from Hollywood studios and European film giants. This year, however, major Hollywood studios are notably absent from the lineup of films eligible for the top prize - the Palme d'Or.

There is also an underlying sense of anxiety over the political tones on the red carpet and beyond, with other major festivals this year having seen divisive statements from filmmakers over the US' war in the Middle East, as well as the Israel-Palestine Conflict.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23.