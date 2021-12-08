Dhanush shares BTS pic from Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man sets as he resumes shoot, fan says ‘see you in Hollywood soon’

Actor Dhanush has shared a behind-the-scenes picture as he resumed shooting for the Netflix movie The Gray Man. Taking to Instagram, Dhanush dropped the photo which shows him sitting in front of multiple screens.

Dhanush is surrounded by equipment in the behind-the-scenes photo. In the picture, he appears to be engrossed in one of the screens when the picture was clicked. Sharing the post, Dhanush captioned it, “A little more Gray Man…” and tagged the Russo Brothers.

Reacting to Dhanush's post, one fan wrote: “Awesome Anna, hoping to see you in Hollywood soon,” while another added: “This is called success.”

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man is an action thriller. It will also feature Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton among others. Dhanush will seemingly feature in the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Earlier in June, ahead of the release of Dhanush's movie Jagame Thandhiram, the Russo Brothers had shared a message for him. They had shared the trailer for the film and given a shout out, "Super da thambi! Excited to be working with Dhanush and good luck with Jagame Thandhiram."

Last year, Dhanush had issued a statement on Twitter revealing he will star in The Gray Man, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”

The film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney. “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us,” Anthony Russo had told Deadline earlier.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Atrangi Re has been produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, Aanand's Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films. It will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.