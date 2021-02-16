IND USA
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
hollywood

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer Mark Greaney

Dhanush will be seen in the Russo Brothers' upcoming adaptation of The Gray Man. The actor's role was recently teased by the book's author Mark Greaney.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Actor Dhanush recently revealed that he will star in Russo Brothers' next project, titled The Gray Man. The film, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, will be based on Mark Greaney's novel by the same name.

In a recent online interaction about his upcoming book, Relentless, Greaney talked about The Gray Man's Hollywood adaptation and even made a guess about Dhanush's role in the movie.

Appearing on a discussion with The Crew Reviews, Greaney confessed he was not familiar with Dhanush's work before he was brought onboard the project. He then teased that the actor could play one of the antagonists in the movie. "It is fascinating to me that they cast an Indian actor Dhanush, whom I am not familiar with. I assume he plays one of the heads of the kill team that is after Court Gentry (played by Gosling)," he revealed during the interaction.

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he couldn’t take up Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

The international author also recalled his first reaction to Dhanush's social media popularity. The writer realised Dhanush was a "very big deal" after he visited the actor's Twitter handle. "I have some 6000 followers on Twitter and it is nothing special. Then Dhanush followed me on Twitter, the Indian actor who is going be in The Gray Man. I was like wow he is following me and he has some 9.7 million followers. He is a very big deal," he said.

Greaney added that he has seen a few videos of Dhanush and he is excited to watch the actor in the movie. Watch the writer talk about Dhanush below:


In December, Dhanush took to Twitter and expressed his excitement over working with Russo Brothers. He said he was looking forward to being a part of "this wonderful action-packed experience."

"My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love,” his statement read.

Apart from Dhanush, Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man also stars No Time To Die star Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters.

